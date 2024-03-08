BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.52. The stock had a trading volume of 87,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,353. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $275.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.72 and a 200-day moving average of $241.50.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.