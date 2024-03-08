BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.30. 972,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

