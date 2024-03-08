Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,396 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in M.D.C. by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in M.D.C. by 574.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 134.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

