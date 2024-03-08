Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $44.82 on Friday, hitting $881.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,277,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,287,117. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

