Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,566,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,778,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $101.85.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,846,291. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

