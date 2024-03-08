Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $72.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,334.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,214.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,020.95. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

