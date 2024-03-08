Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY24 guidance to $3.09-$3.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.090-3.150 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,060,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,798,000 after purchasing an additional 233,241 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

