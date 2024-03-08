Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY24 guidance to $3.09-$3.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.090-3.150 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CPB opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.01. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPB

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.