Cano Health, Inc. Sells 22,694 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,586,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $18,357.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $25,959.56.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $99,329.16.

On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $67,949.28.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 105,911 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $83,669.69.

On Monday, February 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,767 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $17,530.59.

NASDAQ LIFW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.97. 312,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFW. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its position in MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,651 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MSP Recovery by 36.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,836 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

