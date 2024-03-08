Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.82) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

Capital & Regional Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Capital & Regional stock traded up GBX 1.42 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 53.02 ($0.67). 57,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,929. The company has a market cap of £119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 49.86 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 61 ($0.77).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

