CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 5.4%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.29. 190,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,018,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens raised shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

CareDx Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CareDx by 15.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

