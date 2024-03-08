CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $17.64 or 0.00025803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $1.66 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,352.78 or 0.99996564 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00153455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,536 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 16.56199831 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,096,579.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

