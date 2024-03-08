Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.40

Castelnau Group (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.40 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 79.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 11916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.00).

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.58. The stock has a market cap of £253.00 million and a P/E ratio of -872.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

