Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries makes up about 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Cavco Industries worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $12,340,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 127.9% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $8.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.22. 37,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.15 and its 200-day moving average is $303.05. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $380.26.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.