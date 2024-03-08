Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries makes up about 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Cavco Industries worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $12,340,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 127.9% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cavco Industries Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $8.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.22. 37,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.15 and its 200-day moving average is $303.05. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $380.26.
Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries
In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
