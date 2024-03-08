CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Brian Herb Sells 23,521 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,102,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,378,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,040,000 after buying an additional 2,487,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,681,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

