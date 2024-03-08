CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$73,600.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00.

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$72.89. 145,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,661. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.52. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL.B shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.80.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

