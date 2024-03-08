Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.38. Ceconomy shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 871 shares changing hands.

Ceconomy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.17%.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.