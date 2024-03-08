CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.64 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 22% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $63.64 million and $10.05 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004147 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015655 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,369.56 or 0.99945220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007776 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00142533 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07035273 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,145,903.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

