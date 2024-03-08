Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $79.66

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.66, but opened at $78.00. Centene shares last traded at $77.88, with a volume of 405,208 shares.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

