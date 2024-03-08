Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Decreased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 44.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Charter Communications by 103.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $283.23. The company had a trading volume of 555,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,263. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.41 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

