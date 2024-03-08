Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Decreased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 44.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Charter Communications by 103.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
CHTR traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $283.23. The company had a trading volume of 555,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,263. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.41 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
