Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,403,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $277.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.48. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

