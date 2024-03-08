CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.37 and traded as high as C$17.00. CI Financial shares last traded at C$16.93, with a volume of 360,854 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.38.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.6177106 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.