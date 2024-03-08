CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Up 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 429,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 228,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

CMC Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.