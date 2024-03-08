Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.09. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $11.99.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
