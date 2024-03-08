Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.09. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

