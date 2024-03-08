Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $159.57

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$159.57 and traded as low as C$158.28. Colliers International Group shares last traded at C$158.43, with a volume of 23,862 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.
