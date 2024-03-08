Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.95

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.95 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 13818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.40.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.3732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.