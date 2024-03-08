Comparing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) & Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and Super Micro Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Micro Computer 1 3 8 0 2.58

Profitability

Super Micro Computer has a consensus target price of $765.25, suggesting a potential downside of 32.87%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Super Micro Computer 7.92% 32.34% 17.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Super Micro Computer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $14.69 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Super Micro Computer $7.12 billion 8.95 $640.00 million $12.81 88.99

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software. The company provides application-optimized server solutions, rackmount and blade servers, storage, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, SuperCloud Composer, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and technical documentation, and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

