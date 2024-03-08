Conflux 24-Hour Volume Reaches $150.85 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $150.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,218.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.87 or 0.00659213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00130654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00056849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00217013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00170825 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,978,016,246 coins and its circulating supply is 3,840,512,336 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,977,743,353.29 with 3,840,243,340.06 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.33682709 USD and is up 6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $161,899,601.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

