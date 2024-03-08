Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($12.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($12.82). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.82), with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,010 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L)

(Get Free Report)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.