Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Copart by 91.9% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copart by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,348 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 108.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 192.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.