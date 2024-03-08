Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.16 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $5.16 billion and approximately $324.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $13.26 or 0.00019388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00021330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 389,482,709 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.