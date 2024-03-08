Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Gap Down to $785.59

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $785.59, but opened at $756.05. Costco Wholesale shares last traded at $744.69, with a volume of 1,588,550 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.95 and a 200-day moving average of $623.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

