Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,202,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 200,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

