Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Buys 9,118 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.4% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 159,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after buying an additional 97,467 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.