Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,843. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

