Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Plans Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6027 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of GLDI stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $149.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.77 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average is $140.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

