Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declares Dividend of $0.48

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4791 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 6,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

