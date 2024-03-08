Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $254.70 million and $173.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003636 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.