Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $44.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 20,718 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.