CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Shares of CRSP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.88. 504,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,317. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

