Cronos One Day Trading Volume Hits $50.38 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $4.36 billion and $50.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00061582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00021119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00019131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

