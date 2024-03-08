CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.86. 4,707,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.32.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

