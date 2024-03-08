Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 648,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.34. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.68.
Insider Activity at Cullinan Oncology
In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
