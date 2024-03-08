CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.31. 3,388,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,066,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

