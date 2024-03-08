CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.37 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.88 ($0.14). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.14), with a volume of 216,771 shares trading hands.

CyanConnode Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.36. The firm has a market cap of £35.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 1.80.

About CyanConnode

(Get Free Report)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.