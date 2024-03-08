DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 63,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,485. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $160.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 305,562 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 77,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

