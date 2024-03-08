Decred Price Reaches $26.58 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $422.86 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.58 or 0.00038785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00125704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00019459 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 145.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,907,264 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

