DeFiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $85.24 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $85.24 million and $5.51 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,118,091,913 coins and its circulating supply is 861,800,257 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

