Dejitaru Tsuka Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $59.90 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dejitaru Tsuka alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.04880308 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $751,558.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dejitaru Tsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dejitaru Tsuka and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.