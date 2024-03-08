Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $74,809,110.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,566,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

